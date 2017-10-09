Video shows local woman rescue puppy from car engine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman heading to an interview with FOX8 played a part in the rescue of a puppy Monday morning.

Robin Haas was coming to FOX8 for a segment on women in welding.

"After my workout I was told I would be doing a local news spot for Women in Welding one hour before the interview. Stopped at Walgreens to get emergency makeup and heard something coming from the car behind me," Haas wrote on Facebook.

In the video, Haas can be seen pulling the puppy to safety from the engine compartment of a car.

The puppy will be adopted.

