Texas Tech officer killed at campus police headquarters, suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn said.

In a statement, the school said police made a student welfare check.

“Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased.”

The suspect is in custody.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

No other details have been released.

Full statement regarding active shooter from @ChrisCookTTU: pic.twitter.com/ZHPfQdBG8H — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017

Police presence at Boston Ave and 19th Street. Photos by Dean Whitelaw. pic.twitter.com/Y8YCmuPXQY — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017