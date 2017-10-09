Texas Tech officer killed at campus police headquarters, suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn said.
In a statement, the school said police made a student welfare check.
“Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased.”
The suspect is in custody.
No other details have been released.
