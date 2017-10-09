× Storm topples steeple as NC church members take shelter in basement

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Thirty-five church members took shelter in the basement of a North Carolina church Sunday night after reports of a tornado touch down, WSOC reports.

The storm toppled the 20-foot tall steeple at Refuge Missionary Baptist Church on Mount Herman Road in Hudson.

Pastor Darren Peterson told The Hickory Record that he was preparing for an evening service when a church member told him to take shelter downstairs. During that time, the church’s steeple fell off.

“We knew about the warning (that was in effect), but we knew at that point it was serious,” Peterson said.

Welcome sight to see. The sun is finally breaking out of the clouds above the damage on Mt. Herman Rd. Some homes are uninhabitable. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/QIz2yaabJ5 — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) October 9, 2017

There were no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed there was a tornado.