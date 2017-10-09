Popular radio host Delilah taking break after son’s suicide

Popular radio host Delilah Rene is taking a break after her son committed suicide.

Rene, who goes by Delilah on-air, posted about Zachariah’s suicide on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

She wrote, in part, “He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through.”

Known as the “Queen of Sappy Love Songs,” Delilah also announced she would be taking time away from social media and radio to grieve.

While gone, the station will play some of her favorite shows.