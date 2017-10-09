× Police investigating robberies at two Chinese takeout restaurants in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating two robberies that occurred at Chinese takeout restaurants in Thomasville over the weekend.

On Friday at 7:49 p.m., officers responded to the China Wok, 900-C W. Cooksey Drive, in reference to an armed robbery. Employees told police a man entered the back door and brandished a gun.

The suspect held the employees and their children at gunpoint while demanding money. The suspect then fled through the back door on James Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Sunday at 5:42 p.m., officers responded to China City, 1447 National Highway, in reference to an armed robbery. Employees told police a man wearing a grey shirt over his head pointed a gun at them.

The suspect ordered the employees to get inside the freezer as the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported at either location.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for both robberies.

Although no vehicle was seen at either location, investigators believe the suspect got into a nearby vehicle and fled.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department and Kernersville Police Department are investigating similar robberies that occurred over the weekend.

Thomasville detectives are also investigating an Oct. 2 robbery at Tommy’s Barbecue, 206 National Highway. In that incident, the restaurant had closed and two suspects approached employees as they were walking to their vehicles. One suspect was armed with a gun and demanded money.