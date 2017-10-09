Police arrest man accused of breaking and entering into several small businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- With the help of video surveillance, Burlington police were able to arrest Rashaun Wilkerson after a string of burglaries throughout the city.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglar alarm at Womack Electric, where they found evidence of a breaking and entering. A witness told police they saw a white truck leaving the business and after reviewing surveillance police identified the suspect as Wilkerson.

Turns out, investigators found the white truck had been stolen from a county health building right before the breaking and entering.

Around 6:45 a.m. officers got another alarm call, this time to the La Cocina Mexican Restaurant on North Church Street. Police say it looked like the suspect broke in the front door, but didn't make entry. Surveillance footage matched Wilkerson's description, according to police.

A patrolling officer spotted Wilkerson in an area not too far away from La Cocina Monday morning, and took him into custody. He's charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, larceny of a motor vehicle and a forgery charge.

Detectives believe Wilkerson may have committed more crimes across Burlington, as his description matches the suspect who broke into several businesses along Beaumont Avenue over the weekend. Police expect more charges for Wilkerson.

Wilkerson is being held under $150,000 secured bond in Alamance County Jail.