National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Wilkes, Ashe counties Sunday

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, confirmed Monday that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wilkes and Ashe counties on Sunday evening.

The tornado touched down between 6:45 and 7 p.m. from just west of Harley in Wilkes County north to near Idlewild in Ashe County, the NWS said.

The tornado had an estimated maximum sustained wind speed of 105 mph with a maximum path width of 300 yards. The tornado’s path was 6.91 miles long.

No injuries were reported.