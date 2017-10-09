Man in wheelchair accused of sexually assaulting baby in Chick-fil-A bathroom

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of sexually assaulting a 2-year-old inside a Chick-fil-A bathroom.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a witness saw the attack in a reflection of the child, who was allegedly in a bathroom stall with 35-year-old David Gray.

When Gray noticed someone else was in the bathroom, the witness says he panicked, got dressed and pulled out a stun gun to keep the person inside the room.

Gray, who was in a motorized wheelchair, then left the bathroom and ran over the witness’ foot on the way out.

An employee told police that Gray had taken the other children into the bathroom before.

He was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child under age 12, lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is behind bars without bond.

ARRESTED: David Gray, on charges of sexual battery, lewd lascivious battery of very small child. Bystander noticed wrongdoing & alerted OPD pic.twitter.com/aRLrC6eY6T — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 6, 2017