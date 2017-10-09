× Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl given joint custody of her child

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man who allegedly raped a girl when she was 12 years old and got her pregnant has been given joint custody of her child.

Christopher Mirasolo, 27, is accused of raping the victim and getting her pregnant in September 2008, according to The Detroit News. He was 18 and she was 12.

The victim’s attorney, Rebecca Kiessling, says Mirasalo lured the victim, her 13-year-old sister and a friend into his car and took them to a vacant home in Michigan and held them captive for two days before releasing them.

Inside the home, Mirasolo forcibly raped and threatened to kill the victim, Kiessling says.

Mirasolo was arrested a month later and sentenced to one year in jail for attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He served roughly half the time before he was released to care for his sick mother.

In 2010, Mirasolo was convicted of the assault of another child and given four years in jail.

According to The Detroit News, after a paternity test showed Mirasolo was the father, he was given parenting time and joint custody of the child.

Now, the victim is seeking protection under the federal Rape Survivor Child Custody Act.