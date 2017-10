Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Bricks are among the most popular building materials in the state.

The red clay found here in the Piedmont has helped North Carolina become one of the nation's top brick producers. Second only to Texas.

But bricks aren't just used as a sturdy facade on buildings, as Chad Tucker shows us, one of Roy's Folks has built a whole new art form with them.