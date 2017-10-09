High Point high school’s in-house coffee shop teaches students great life lessons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Brew Thru is an in-house coffee shop at Andrews High School in High Point -- run by students in the Exceptional Children's classes.

Students that are involved are gaining valuable life skills. They are using math and English and learning professionally language skills.

They get to interact with the faculty and other students and are learning how to properly ask "how may I help you?"

It's all skills they can carry past graduation. But beyond that, there's the personal lift the students get -- a sense of value and belonging.