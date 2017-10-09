Hannah’s Haven Golf Tournament benefits women recovering from substance abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The opioid epidemic is a real problem that can devastate lives and devastate families.

Hannah’s Haven is trying to change that and several professional golfers from the Champion’s Tour including Mike Goodes where here in the Piedmont for a golf tournament to raise money for Hannah’s Haven.

Hannah’s Haven is a treatment facility designed to help woman beat their addiction and get back on their feet. It has done some great work and the money raised through this golf tournament will help tremendously.