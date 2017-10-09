Girl, 3, goes missing after father allegedly forced her to stand outside when she didn’t drink milk

RICHARDSON, Texas — A Texas man was arrested after his 3-year-old daughter vanished when he allegedly forced her to stand outside as punishment for not drinking her milk, according to KTVT.

Sherin Mathews’ father, Wesley Mathews is charged with child endangerment.

“Wesley Mathews said he directed his daughter to stand near a large tree… because she wouldn’t drink her milk,” a police report reads. “At approximately 3:15 a.m., he went back to the spot where he directed his daughter to stay and she was gone.”

The Richardson Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday to post a description of the little girl.

“She is approximately 36″ tall and weighs about 22 pounds. She suffers from developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills,” the post read. “She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip flops.”

WFAA reports the man didn’t call police until about five hours after Sherin was last seen. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl Saturday afternoon.

Wesley Mathews told police that coyotes had been spotted in the alley where he left his daughter. He is in jail on a $250,000 bond.