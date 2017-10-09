× Former Winston-Salem Domino’s employee accused of assaulting workers after being fired

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old woman is accused of assaulting former co-workers after being fired from the Winston-Salem Domino’s Pizza she was employed, according to a press release.

On Sunday, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office went to the Domino’s Pizza located at 5389 Gumtree Road in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, they learned that Alexica Naomi Martin, of Greensboro, became irate and assaulted multiple employees after being fired.

They say she pushed one employee into a glass door and hit another with a chair while they were trying to de-escalate the situation.

Martin was arrested and charged with assault, communicating threats, damage to real property and damage to personal property.

She is behind bars on a $10,000 secured bond.