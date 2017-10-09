× NC firefighter hit, killed by car while helping clear storm debris

MORGANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina firefighter was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night in Morganton, WSOC reports.

The Triple Community Fire Department released that two firefighters were clearing debris from the roadway on Highway 70 when a car traveling eastbound struck firefighter Jason Hensley, 40.

Hensley was killed on impact.

An investigation conducted by the North Carolina Highway Patrol found that Randall Stewart, 58, was driving recklessly without a license while impaired. He also had marijuana in his possession.

Stewart is in the hospital but will be arrested when he is released.

No arrangements for Hensley have been made at this time.

