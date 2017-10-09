Man shot in neck while shielding 3-year-old daughter during drive-by

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas -- A Texas man is in critical condition after he was shot several times, including in the neck, while shielding his 3-year-old daughter during a drive-by shooting.

Darius Shyne, his girlfriend, Erika, and their 3-year-old daughter had been at a child's birthday party and stopped by a club in Houston early Saturday morning so Erika could see her brother perform in a rap battle, KTRK reports.

Darius and his daughter stayed in the car.

"Darius was waiting in the car for me, but I couldn't see him when I walked out," Erika said. "Then I saw a dark blue or a dark black car and someone rolled down their window and I heard gunshots. I hit the ground."

Shyne was shot on both sides of his arm and on his chest, the station reported. But the 3-year-old girl was unharmed because Shyne shielded her as she sat in her car seat.

"She saw the car and said, 'The people in the dark car shot my daddy.' She went from being 3 to 33 in that moment," Erika said her daughter told police.

As of Sunday evening, Shyne was still in the hospital.