Dallas Cowboys owner says he’ll bench any player who disrespects flag

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday afternoon that any player who disrespects the flag will not play.

Jones made the comments to reporters following the team’s 35-31 loss to the Packers.

“If there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play,” Jones said. “You understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period.”

The topic was raised after Vice President Mike Pence left a football game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers when some players knelt during the national anthem.

"I'm saying our vice president, if in his opinion, there's disrespect of the flag then he should express himself however he wants to say. He's got rights, too. He felt that not standing for the flag is disrespectful. I do, too, Jones said. "The league in my mind should absolutely take the rules we've got on the books and make sure that we do not give the perception that we're disrespecting the flag."

Last month, Jerry Jones and the entire Dallas Cowboys team knelt on the field before the anthem was played during a game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.

Following the end of the national anthem on Sunday, defensive linemen Damontre' Moore and David Irving raised their fists, SportsDay reports.