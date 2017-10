Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The northbound lanes of U.S. 29 near Hicone Road in Greensboro have reopened following a crash Monday morning.

The driver was speeding through a work zone when it was raining and he lost control and hit a concrete barrier, causing his vehicle to overturn.

He was not injured and no passengers were in his car.

The driver will face a charge for speeding in a construction zone.