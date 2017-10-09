× 3 West Davidson High School students killed in wreck

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Three West Davidson High School students were killed Saturday during a wreck in Davie County.

The students killed were Gavin Ivey, Justin McGee and Todd Goetaski, all in 10th grade, according to a press release from Davidson County Schools.

“The teachers and students were very much saddened by the news,” the press release stated. “Our focus is on supporting the family, students and staff members of West Davidson High School. Guidance counselors, social workers and support staff are on campus to provide counseling and support for the staff and students.”

“On behalf of Davidson County Schools and The Board of Education our condolences go to the families and we are asking our school community for their thoughts and prayers for the families involved in this tragic accident and for all of the students and staff at West Davidson High School.”

No other information was available.