Two men die trying to save father, daughter struggling to get back to shore at NC beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. – Two men drowned Saturday trying to save a father and his daughter off the North Carolina coast.

WECT reported that Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene.

Officials were called to the incident at Carolina Beach near the Dolphin Lane beach access at about 3:48 p.m.

Authorities said the victims who died had entered the water to try to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore.

The father and daughter had been safely taken out of the water.

The bodies of the men were taken to the medical examiner’s office to officially determine a cause of death.