Tornado confirmed in western North Carolina

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – A confirmed tornado has touched ground in western North Carolina about 10 miles southeast of Morganton, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado was confirmed at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Parts of Catawba, Rutherford, Lincoln, Cleveland and Burke counties had been under tornado warnings on Sunday afternoon.

Picture credit from Jeanie Elliott Elmore of the Cleveland county tornado #ncwx pic.twitter.com/grjDdPNB1z — Tim Cha (@wxtim91) October 8, 2017

There are numerous reports of tornadoes or tornado warnings in Upstate South Carolina.

There has been damage reported in South Carolina near Liberty and Pickens, according to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg.

There are no tornado warnings in the Piedmont, but parts of the Triad could see showers and thunderstorms with a marginal risk of severe weather that could be capable of spinning up brief, weak tornadoes.

The main tornado threat will be across the western part of the FOX8 viewing area. People in the mountains and foothills should be aware of rapidly changing weather. A weak tornado could form with little to no notice.

CONFIRMED TORNADO NEAR CASAR, NC Projected arrival of tornado warned storm pic.twitter.com/TGeHFBDkgc — Charles Ewing (@charles_ewing19) October 8, 2017

All of western NC has a 2% for an isolated brief tornado Southern mountains and Piedmont looking at 5% chance pic.twitter.com/v8kRIoko13 — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) October 8, 2017

Most of the area looking at a Marginal risk for severe weather Slight risk for severe weather southern mtns/piedmont pic.twitter.com/JTZWPxl9ei — Charles Ewing (@charles_ewing19) October 8, 2017