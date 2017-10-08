× Parts of the Piedmont could see scattered storms on Sunday, marginal risk of severe weather

Parts of the Piedmont could see scattered showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds on Sunday.

Plus, with Tropical Cyclone Nate moving by, there is a marginal risk of severe weather. Today’s thunderstorms could be capable of spinning up brief, weak tornadoes.

The main tornado threat will be across the western part of the FOX8 viewing area. So, if you live in the mountains and foothills, be aware of rapidly changing weather. A weak tornado could form with little to no notice.

The tornado threat will go down overnight, but the chances for heavy rain will continue. Any thunderstorm overnight could cause flash flooding.

The leftovers of Nate will be gone by Monday morning. That means the heavy rain threat will be over.

During the day Monday, it will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

For Sunday, residents should be prepared for rapidly changing weather.

Updates will be provided on air and online. The severe weather threat will be lower on Monday.