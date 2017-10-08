× Numerous people in Winston-Salem report something similar to ‘loud explosion’ that caused their windows to shake

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are investigating numerous calls reporting what sounded like a loud explosion on Saturday night.

The callers said it caused the windows of their homes to shake, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said the calls started coming in at about 10:45 p.m. and most people reporting the sound live in a radius spanning several miles wide from Tommy’s Lake Road to Bethania-Rural Hall Road.

Officers checked the entire area and currently have not discovered an explanation for the reported observations.

No homes in the area were found to be damaged and no injuries were reported or found, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.