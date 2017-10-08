Mike Pence leaves Colts game after some players knelt during the national anthem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Vice President Mike Pence left a football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after some players knelt during the national anthem, saying he did not want to "dignify" the event.

"I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," Pence wrote on Twitter.

The vice president went on to issue a full statement opposing the protest.

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, earlier posted a picture of himself in his wife Karen Pence at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, he in a Colts hat and shirt and the second lady sporting a team jersey.

An aide to the vice president told reporters traveling with him that Pence left the game in Indianapolis after several 49ers players knelt during the anthem.

Kneeling during the anthem was brought into the mainstream by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who said it signifies a protest for racial justice.

Trump has railed against the form of protest, calling it disrespectful to the flag and to veterans. He has tweeted repeatedly on the issue, including calling for a boycott of the National Football League unless the league takes action against players who protest.

We were proud to stand - with all our @Colts - for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017