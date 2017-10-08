× Man pronounced dead after being found floating off the North Carolina coast

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – A man has been pronounced dead after being found floating face down near a beach off the North Carolina coast.

The Island Free Press reported that Dare County emergency workers found the victim shortly before 4 p.m. near the beaches of Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The identity of the 64-year-old victim has not been released. He was found near the Frisco Pier, according to the paper.

Emergency workers tried to revive the man, but were unable to.

The incident is the seventh swimming-related fatality this year off the beaches of Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

A high risk of rip currents was forecast by the National Weather Service on Hatteras Island for Sunday.