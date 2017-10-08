Friends hold vigil for innocent victims in Greensboro crash that left five dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Friends of Stephanie Warshauer and Allie Bolick came together at the site of a deadly crash in Greensboro to pay their respects.

You could see dozens standing, regardless of the rain, on the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road.

After a service for Warshauer Temple Emanuel down the street, friends read poems, passed out candles, and wore ribbons representing the colors of their colleges, Western Carolina University and the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

Friends capped off the vigil by laying down flowers and messages on the corner where the crash happened.