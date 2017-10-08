× Former NC A&T student killed after fight at party in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A former North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University student died after a fight at a party in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to police.

John Cook, 22, of Charlotte, has been identified the victim, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the incident at Sherwood Forest Apartments at 707 Milton St. at about 2:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect is described as a male in his late teens to early 20s, standing from 5’6” to 5’8” and with medium complexion and short dreadlocks.

Anyone who was at this party or who have any information can call the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 373-2255 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.