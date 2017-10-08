Dove apologizes for ‘racist’ Facebook ad

Dove has apologized after the beauty company posted an image to social media that some people have called racist.

WGN reported that the ad shows a black woman taking off her brown shirt to reveal a white woman underneath.

The ad has since been taken down, but not before people posted the images on social media.

Naomi Blake, a beauty blogger, was one of the people who posted the image.

People have accused the company of whitewashing.

Dove said they “deeply regret the offense it caused,” and said they were committed to representing diversity.

“In an image we posted this week, we missed the mark in thoughtfully representing women of color and we deeply regret the offense that it has caused,” Dove said, in part, in a statement posted to social media.