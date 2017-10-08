× Dannon Yogurt goes with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after dropping Cam Newton as spokesperson

Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, will work with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after dropping Cam Newton as spokesperson, according to ESPN, citing league sources.

Dannon has already scheduled Prescott to shoot his first TV commercial this week in Dallas, according to a source.

Newton was dropped by Dannon after the Carolina Panthers quarterback made comments to a female reporter during a press conference last week that many people perceived as “sexist.”

Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton about receiver routes.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about route, like, it’s funny,” Newton said.

Newton has since apologized, saying that he tries to be a role model in the community and that the remarks were “extremely unacceptable.”