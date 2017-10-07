× Winston-Salem police looking for suspect accused of pepper-spraying store clerk’s face, stealing cash register

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a man accused of spraying pepper spray at a store clerk’s face and then stealing the cash register.

Officers were called to the G Tobacco Shoppe at 7842 North Point Blvd. shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday in reference to the incident.

The cash register had an undisclosed amount of money in it, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Police said the suspect left in a passenger-vehicle, possibly an older-model gold Honda.

The clerk was treated by emergency workers at the scene due to the exposure to pepper spray and did not have any further injuries.

The suspect has been described as a black male, standing 5’7” and weighing about 200 pounds with a black hat and a black and white long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.