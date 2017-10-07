Szechuan Sauce back at select McDonald’s restaurants in the Piedmont — today only!

Szechuan Sauce is back at McDonald’s — but only for today and only at select locations.

Certain McDonald restaurants are giving away the sauce, along with limited edition posters.

There are McDonald’s locations in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem that are participating. Click here to find where.

McDonald’s says on its website:

On Oct 7, together with the collectible sauce-themed posters, we’re also giving away a one-time only, limited-edition, run of Szechuan Sauce in select restaurants. And when we say limited, we mean really, really limited! Click below to find out which restaurants will be giving away* the posters, and the select few of those that will also have the Szechuan Sauce on Oct 7.

The plum sauce was briefly available in 1998 to promote the Disney movie, “Mulan.”

This new giveaway comes as McDonald’s rolls out Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.