Photos: Sneak peek inside the Dixie Classic Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Dixie Classic Fair takes place every fall on the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds (formerly known as the Forsyth County Fairgrounds), which is part of the Winston-Salem Entertainment-Sports Complex; the grounds are located adjacent to the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

More than 370,000 attended the 2007 Dixie Classic Fair, which was a new attendance record. This attendance record elevated the Dixie Classic Fair to the 50th largest attended Fair in North America; it has been second only to the North Carolina State Fair in attendance in the state for many years.

This year, the fair ends Sunday.

Take a look at our photo gallery below for a sneak peek inside the fair.