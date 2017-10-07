Police release surveillance images of a man accused of breaking into a building in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington have released surveillance images of a man accused of breaking into a building.

Officers responded to 131 N. Beaumont Ave. at a strip mall style building behind Rays Storage about 2:15 a.m. Friday in connection to the incident.

The suspect used a brick to break a glass door on the east side of the building, according to police. Once inside, he allegedly kicked in several doors in that lead to several businesses.

Police said the suspect appears to be a black male with long braided hair and appears to have tattoos on both shoulders. He has his arms tucked in a black tank top style shirt.

Over the past couple of months, there have been several breaking and entering incidents reported in Burlington where the suspect uses items found on scene to break glass from a door or window.

Police are asking that business owner clear rocks, bricks or blocks from the area around their businesses.