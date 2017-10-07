× Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 different vehicles on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A pedestrian died after being hit by two different vehicles on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Friday night.

It happened as the unidentified male victim tried to cross I-40 westbound from the Jersey barrier at the Guilford College Road overpass, according to police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen.

The pedestrian was struck by two vehicles shortly before 10 p.m. and died at the scene from the injuries. Both drivers remained at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.