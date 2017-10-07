‘Nelly’ accused of raping woman on tour bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. – Rapper "Nelly" is accused of raping a woman on his tour bus, according to TMZ.

The victim claims that the rapper raped her at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday on his tour bus in Washington state.

The rapper, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was booked into jail on second-degree rape charges.

He is currently touring with Florida Georgia Line and is scheduled to play Saturday night in Ridgefield, Wash.

Nelly’s lawyer told TMZ that, "Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation.”

The attorney said the rapper is “prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."