× NC A&T homecoming this weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is holding its homecoming this weekend.

The parade started at 5 a.m. Saturday, closing Morrow Boulevard between Gate City Boulevard and East Lindsay Street.

The NC A&T Aggies football team plays the Delaware State Hornets at 1 p.m. Saturday at Aggie Stadium.

Way larger crowd down by the stage 😱 @ncatsuaggies pic.twitter.com/75JYIARIA5 — Vinnie Boccanfuso (@VinnieBoccWGHP) October 7, 2017

Apparently this is the place to be pic.twitter.com/mHwHbz0qvY — Vinnie Boccanfuso (@VinnieBoccWGHP) October 7, 2017

As important is it is to get the arms and windpipes loose, you can't forget a good stretch. After all, it is a marching band. @ncatsuaggies pic.twitter.com/9uHCVhao8n — Vinnie Boccanfuso (@VinnieBoccWGHP) October 7, 2017

Foggy morning did not keep #AggiePride from showing this morning for the parade. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/6klp9m6YsB — Vinnie Boccanfuso (@VinnieBoccWGHP) October 7, 2017