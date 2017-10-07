× Mount Airy man charged with shooting woman and her son faces murder charges after son dies

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – A Mount Airy man who was arrested late last month for allegedly shooting a woman and her son faces additional charges after the woman’s son died.

Chad Delano Rose, 34, faces various charges in connection to the death of 17-year-old Devan Skyler Upchurch, of Mount Airy, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies were called to a domestic dispute at 170 Long St. in Mount Airy at about 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

As officers were responding, the caller said a man was armed with a handgun and had shot her son.

She then said the suspect shot her. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that Upchurch had died from the injuries.

The suspect has been jailed without bond and faces the following charges:

• 1 count Felony 1st Degree Murder

• 1 count Felony Attempted 1st Degree Murder

• 2 counts Felony 1st Degree Kidnapping

• 1 count Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• 2 counts Misdemeanor Child Abuse

• 3 counts Misdemeanor Assault in the Presence of a Minor

• 3 counts Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

• 1 count Misdemeanor assault

• 1 count Misdemeanor Damage to Real Property