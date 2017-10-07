× Man who claims he traveled back in time to warn people of an alien invasion arrested for public intoxication

CASPER, Wy. – A Wyoming man who was arrested for public intoxication told police that he traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.

K2Radio.com reported that Bryant Johnson was arrested after police were called to a home in Casper on Monday.

The suspect claimed he was from the year 2048 and that he traveled back in time to warn people of an alien invasion.

Johnson said he traveled back in time after aliens filled his body with alcohol and had him stand on a giant pad. He said he wanted to speak to the president of the town.

Officers said they smelled alcohol on the suspect and he had watery, bloodshot eyes and slightly slurred speech.

Johnson had a blood alcohol content of .136, according to an early breath sample, well above the legal driving limit of .08.