Authorities identify three teenagers killed in Davie County wreck

ADVANCE, N.C. – Three teenagers were killed in a crash in Davie County on Saturday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

The victims have been identified as Gavin Ivey, of Linwood; Todd Richard Goetaski, of Lexington, and Justin Tyler McGee, of Linwood, all 16.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 8:40 a.m. on Baltimore Road in the US-158 area of Advance.

A Lexus I300 headed north passed a Ford pick-up truck in a passing zone at a high rate of speed, according to troopers.

The Lexus was met by a Ford SUV which was traveling south on Baltimore Road.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the Lexus made an abrupt turn back into the right lane and began to skid.

The Lexus then crossed the center line and collided with the Blue Ford SUV. The three victims in the Lexus were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ivey was the driver, Goetaski the front passenger and McGee the right rear passenger, according to troopers.

The 66-year-old driver of the blue Ford SUV was transported by EMS to Baptist Hospital.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor.