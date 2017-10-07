× 3 teenagers killed in crash in Davie County

ADVANCE, N.C. – Three teenagers were killed in a crash Saturday morning in Davie County, according to Davie County emergency workers.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 8:40 a.m. on Baltimore Road in the US-158 area of Advance.

The identities of the victims and the cause of the crash have not been released.

Highway patrol responded to the scene, along with firefighters, deputies and emergency workers.

No other details were immediately available.