West Virginia fugitive captured in Thomasville, held on $1 million bond

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A West Virginia man wanted by authorities was captured in Thomasville Thursday, according to a press release from the Thomasville Police Department.

Michael Ryan Hall, 29, removed an ankle monitoring device and fled West Virginia on charges of assault by strangulation and attempted second-degree sexual assault.

West Virginia authorities contacted Thomasville Police because they learned that Hall was possibly staying at a Thomasville address.

Thomasville Police located Hall at 222 Center St. where he was taken into custody without incident.

Hall received a $1 million secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail where he is awaiting extradition.

During the search for Hall, officers located a small marijuana plant and drug paraphernalia inside the residence. Charges are pending.