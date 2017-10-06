Video allegedly shows woman repeatedly kicking puppy in elevator

Warning: Video contains disturbing images

AVENTURA, Fla. — A Florida woman faces animal cruelty charges after video appears to show her repeatedly kicking a puppy inside an elevator, according to the Miami Herald.

The incident happened on Sept. 20 when 24-year-old Keevonna Wilson cornered the Shih-Tzu, named Chastity, on the elevator at her condominium and began to attack the dog.

Wilson was arrested on Sept. 28 and Miami-Dade Animal Services removed the dog from the home.

According to the veterinarian, the 10-pound puppy had contusions around her stomach. The vet says she was scared at first but became “friendly and easy to examine.”