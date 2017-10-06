Thomasville gun store employee explains what bump stocks are and how they work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Sunday’s shooting massacre in Las Vegas has sparked a national conversation on the use of bump stocks.

They are add-on devices that make semi-automatic weapons fire more rapidly.

Lawmakers and the National Rifle Association are now pushing to see if they are illegal and possibly banning them.

However, a lot of people are asking, “what are bump stocks?”

SCB Guns and Ammo in Thomasville doesn’t sell bump stocks, but they have answered plenty of questions about them.

“[It is a] piece of plastic with a track milled into it,” said Jeffrey Lewallen, who works at the store. “Some people can get it to run really well, some people can’t. It takes practice.”

Bump stocks are legal and you can buy them for a few hundred bucks.

“Once there’s a big scare, everyone tries to panic-buy. So, it runs everything out of stock, which is why the prices get jacked up even more,” Lewallen said.

It is a simple device that turns a semi-automatic weapon into what is essentially a fully automatic firearm.

“Basically, it uses the inertia of the firearm, so when your gun recoils after you shoot, the stock actually bounces and causes your finger to hit the trigger again. So, the stock is just riding back and forth, just using physics and whatever happens from the gun itself. So there’s no actual modifications to the gun, it’s just using what’s happening while you’re shooting,” said Lewallen.

It’s a device police say the shooter on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas used Sunday night.

“It’s bad that it gives the whole [gun] community a bad name rather than that person. That person was the one who decided to use that item. He could’ve used a car,” Lewallen said.​