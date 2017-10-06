× Storm moving faster, expected to strengthen to Hurricane Nate as it nears Gulf coast

Tropical Storm Nate is gaining speed and strength Friday as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico — and hurricane warnings have been issued in the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nate is moving north-northwest at 21 mph and was about 165 miles north-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, and about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, according to the hurricane center’s 11 a.m. advisory. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm is predicted to get stronger and faster over the next couple of days.

Nate is expected to reach the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday night, according to the advisory. It should approach the Gulf coast Saturday night. Nate is expected to become a hurricane by the time it enters the northern Gulf and make landfall early Sunday near New Orleans, the hurricane center said.