In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Royal Caribbean's lawsuit, Netflix's decision to raise prices and more.
Royal Caribbean is being sued
-
Royal Caribbean cancels cruise to help hurricane relief efforts
-
Estimated cost of Hurricane Harvey
-
Publix to test curbside grocery pickup
-
Analyst: Invest in tobacco stocks
-
Duke Energy to buy restore program
-
-
Beware of Las Vegas scams
-
Some people can cancel their NFL package subscriptions
-
Siri to switch to Google
-
Equifax email scam makes its way around the internet
-
iPhone 8 lands in stores Friday
-
-
Gun stocks soar over export plan
-
NC a top state to do business
-
Equifax executives leaving amid controversy