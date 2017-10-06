Pumpkin spice scent prompts school evacuation, multiple people taken to the hospital

BALTIMORE – A pumpkin spice air freshener prompted a school in Baltimore to be evacuated and multiple people were taken to the hospital.

The Baltimore Sun reported that it happened at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School on Thursday afternoon.

Students and teachers didn’t know what the smell coming from the third floor was. The building was evacuated and firefighters and a Hazmat team was called.

Two students and three adults were taken to the hospital for ailing stomachs, according to a fire department spokesman. Several tests were run for hazardous materials and they all came back negative.

“It was a smell that they certainly weren’t used to,” said Bill Heiser, the school’s president, who was off-campus at the time. “It appeared to be getting stronger.”

Firefighters identified the source of the smell as a pumpkin spice aerosol plugin air freshener.

The fire department said there was no danger and classes have since resumed.