Owners need help tracking down stolen work trucks in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two business partners from Monroe say years’ worth of their work was stolen overnight.

The men run a business that modifies cars. They were in town to go to Rudy's Diesel Truck Jam at the Piedmont Dragway.

"It's an event that has just about anything you would want to see the industry," said Joshua Phifer, owner of JP Performance. "It has taken us six to seven years to get to where we are at now. A lot of hard work, a lot of late nights, just to get here.”

When the men went to sleep, their truck and trailer carrying another truck and four-wheeler was parked near the Baymont Inn and Suites. Friday morning, everything was gone.

"At first, I thought it was a joke and then when I got up, that gut wrenching feeling sunk in that the trucks are really gone," Phifer said.

Surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant shows the truck and trailer turning onto West Gate City Boulevard around 2 a.m. It also shows footage of a car circling the area minutes before.

Greensboro police are now investigating the theft. They say another car near the hotel was also broken into.

"We just want our stuff back," Phifer said. "Our wives are standing there distraught, they know how much time this took from us... away from the family itself and the money that's been invested. We can't come back from this, I don't believe."

Greensboro police say they aren’t aware of any event that’s being targeted and say there hasn’t been a lot of car thefts in that area. More than 500 cars have already been stolen in Greensboro this year.

The business partners want people to look out for the trucks and trailer with the JP Performance logo.