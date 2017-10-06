× Muslim woman running for Raleigh city council has campaign sign vandalized with racial slur

RALEIGH, N.C. — A racial slur, a swastika sign, and the word “Trump” were spray painted on a sign for a 26-year-old Muslim woman running for the Raleigh City Council.

WTVD reported that Zainab Baloch is one of the seven candidates running for two at-large seats on Raleigh’s council.

“The vulgar language that was used was very traumatizing; it was hurtful,” she said. “(I was) very disheartened at the hateful rhetoric that was on our camping sign. I will say that when I filed for City Council, I was very well aware that I was putting myself out in the limelight and I could be the target of some hateful attacks.”

Baloch said some of her fellow candidates have reached out and offered support.

“It is so important to have diverse voices in government that are representing all people,” she added.

