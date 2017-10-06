Mother of NC A&T fatal shooting victim speaks out 1 year later; suspect still wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s been more than a year since two North Carolina A&T State University students were shot and killed at a party off campus.

Twenty-one-year-old Ahmad Campbell and 19-year old Alisia Dieudonne were shot and killed at a party on Circle Drive on October 2, 2016.

"We still don't know who murdered him," said Alicia Campbell, Ahmad Campbell’s mother.

It’s a scary thought for Campbell as students head to parties on and off campus for homecoming this weekend.

"That person is still on the loose, so therefore it can happen to somebody else," she said.

It's been more than a year, but Campbell says it's still tough for her to go to Greensboro or visit her the school.

"It hurts,” she said. “It's like a knife just stuck in my chest. It's too hard to be on campus, it's too hard."

Police say both students were innocent bystanders.

"He was my gentle giant,” Campbell said. “He was just so sweet."

Ahmad was a junior at A&T with dreams of working in the agriculture industry.

"He would have been graduating this year, December,” Campbell said.

But after a year of working with police, handing out flyers, and speaking with students, there’ve still been no arrests.

"All I could do was just scream,” she said. “It hurt so bad."

The mother sending this message to students and anybody out celebrating: "Be mindful of your surroundings, the best way you can," she said.

She’s urging anyone who knows anything that can bring both families closure to come forward.

"It's been a year,” she said. “It's time to step up. Tell the truth. Don't be afraid."

Anyone with information is asked to call (336) 373-1000.