Man gets prison for killing dog he says put 'hex on him,' was high on meth at the time

LANCASTER, Pa. – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to time in prison after authorities said he killed a dog that he believed “put a hex on him.”

WHTM reported that Joseph W. Elliott, 29, of Elizabethtown, pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing the dog and also stealing a car in separate incidents.

The suspect fatally stabbed the dog while he was high on methamphetamine, according to police. Officers found the dog dead in the bathroom of his apartment in April.

Elliott will spend one to two years in prison and three years of probation.

The suspect stole a car days before the dog incident and also gave police a fake name, according to the district attorney’s office.